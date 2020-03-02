English spinner Sophie Ecclestone says the success of the T20 Women’s World Cup is a “dream come true,quot; | Cricket News

Sophie Ecclestone (center) leads the attack by Mady Villiers (left) and Sarah Glenn (right).

Sophie Ecclestone is delighted to have some young friends on the England team, and describes the success of the three-pronged attack she leads as a “dream come true.”

Ecclestone, 20, already has 34 international T20 appearances to his credit and scored his 50th place in the format, as he claimed 3-7 in 19 balls to help England win 46 races over the West Indies on Sunday that secured a place in the semifinals of the women’s World Cup T20.

Playing a supporting secondary role for Ecclestone in the victory over the West Indies were Sarah Glenn, 20, and 2-6, and 21-year-old Mady Villiers (1-30), making her World Cup debut.

In addition to sharing wickets with each other, Ecclestone is pleased to have some teammates who share the same musical taste.

“With Glenny and now Mady on the team, it’s really good to have some spinning partners,” the left arm spinner told reporters after England’s convincing victory.

“It’s really nice, because when I put songs on the playlist, people really know my songs now. I really get along with them and now they’re some of my best friends on the team.”

“It’s really nice to have them and for everyone to have a good performance together and win games for England, it’s a dream come true.”

Although everyone has a similar age, Ecclestone could be seen as the main figure in the attack because their T20I caps and portholes (34 caps, 50 portholes) outshine Glenn (10, 15) and Villiers (4, 5).

Legspinner Sarah Glenn has impressed with six wickets with an average of 11.33 in the World Cup

Ecclestone has failed to take a wicket only three times before for England, while extending its streak of taking at least one to 18 consecutive games with its journey against the West Indies, but does not see itself as different from its companion budding spinners .

“I didn’t know that (I had spent 18 T20I in a row with a wicket), so it’s pretty good to know. Obviously I’m very happy with the way I’m currently bowling and I just hope it continues.”

“The pressure on me brings out the best in me personally.

“I don’t look like a group leader. It’s a really nice group and all the girls are together.”

“I’m still learning from the likes of Katherine (Brunt) and Nat (Sciver), with everything they do, so I’m still learning.”

Nat Sciver connected a third fifty in the T20 Women’s World Cup with 57 against the West Indies

England stays in Sydney now, although it moves from the Showground, where they beat the West Indies, the world famous SCG for the semifinals.

After a disappointing defeat against South Africa in their first match of the tournament, Ecclestone expects England to reach its peak at the right time.

“Everyone is really happy at the camp now, reaching the semifinal,” Ecclestone said. “All the spinners, the bowlers are in excellent shape, the batters also run, so it’s pretty nice.”

“I think (the defeat against South Africa) was a kind of wake-up call so that we all be like & # 39; well, we are in a World Cup now, we need to improve our game & # 39 ;. I am very happy with how the girls They have fought.

“I’ve never been to the SCG, I’ve seen it on television at The Ashes when I was younger, so it’s nice to go play a game there. I’m very excited.”

Live coverage of the ICC T20 2020 Women’s World Cup continues on Sky Sports, with Australia facing New Zealand in a semifinal clash from 3.30 am on Monday.