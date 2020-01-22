English too much for the Classical battle for Lynn

LYNN – Many errors and poor shooting started Tuesday in the Northeastern Conference game between cross-town rivals Lynn English and Lynn Classical, but towards the end of the game, chaotic defense and paint control brought the No. 1 Bulldogs to another win.

Ademide Badmus led an attempt that raised a lot of bank support due to error issues, with 22 points and 14 rebounds en route to a 90-52 route from host Rams (8-4). Four different players scored in double digits for Lynn Engels (10-2), mostly around the basket, as many offensive rebounds and second chances came in a large third quarter to increase a 44-16 score advantage.

That was accompanied by a high intensity, full-court defense to qualify the Bulldogs for the state tournament, despite 20-for-33 shooting from the line and 8-for-28 shooting from the deep.

“I think tonight was not one of our better shooting nights … but we have found a way to win,” said Lynn English head coach Antonio Anderson. “They played hard for us, but in the third quarter we got a bit of control back. Opened it, she delayed from scoring. … We just wanted to make their photos harder, not easy looks. ”

While the two teams played physical defense up to 30 combined errors in the first half, quite a few stars from each program had to be quite a bit.

The English Louis Rivera Jr. (11 points), Joaquin Crespo and Aaron Vizcaino stepped off the bench to play energetic defense alongside some of the starters, but the Bulldogs’ 11-for-24 shot gave Jeff Barbosa of Classical (17 points)) and Jeff Hill (14 points) a chance to keep the game within striking distance. At one point, a 14-point lead in the second quarter was even shortened to six when starters were Badmus, Jarnel Guzman (13 points) and Mukeba Jean-Baptiste (nine points, three blocks, four steals).

However, a small wave on both sides of the ball gave Engels an 11-point break before the third quarter hit another tune.

“(Fouls) were OK, we are deep,” Anderson said. “The dirty problems didn’t hurt us so much, but we have to prevent ourselves from polluting.”

Behind solid rebound and seven of the 18 total points of the second chance team that came on the offensive in the third, the Bulldogs really took control of the paint to beat Lynn Classical 23-7 in the frame. Jean-Baptiste registered eight points and three blocks in that series, while Jack Rodriguez (13 points) and Guzman also became big.

Lynn Classical couldn’t really get much from anything to a fourth quarter with 19 points when the game was out of reach.

“We are a defensive team,” said Badmus. “(Anderson) focuses primarily on defense, then on attack. He places a lot of emphasis on that. ”

Three-point shooting improved for the Bulldogs in the second half, with six of the team’s eight shots from deep sinking in the second half. Rivera beat two of his three in half, while Guzmans three also came on an atypically cold night at the time.

Yet the dominance around the paint – since the classic Angel Garcia center was wrong for much of the competition – turned out to be the main difference maker for English.

“It was really important,” said Badmus. “We just had to print it low and we made layouts. We missed some free throws, but it was all good at the end. Eventually we got those free throws back from steals, layups. ”

“That’s what we do,” Anderson said.