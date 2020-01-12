English wicket keeper Jos Buttler apologizes for insulting Vernon Philander, but asks if stump microphones should be on

Loading...

English wicket keeper Jos Buttler apologized to Vernon Philander for his second test against South Africa.

Buttler, who Philander described as a “damn head”, picked up blunt microphones when England was desperately looking for a win in Cape Town.

Buttler raged with Philander when England was desperately looking for victory

Philander, who eventually joined Ben Stokes, had been stubborn about the crease, and emotions began to flicker as time ran out.

Buttler made an exception to Philander, who refused to avoid a throw over the stumps when he tried to continue the match as quickly as possible.

The glove maker started an angry verbal tirade on the South African that looked confused.

Buttler was heard shouting “damn motion” before Sky Sports commentator Mike Atherton had to apologize to the crowd a moment later.

Since then he has used the opportunity to apologize and admit that he has to act better as a role model.

Buttler admits that he shouldn’t have lost it the way he did

Buttler said Andrew McKenna of talkSPORT: “I have been playing where the microphones are on and on for a number of years and I want to apologize.

“I know that it is not a very good role model to come across on TV and that it is a bit broken.” I hold my hands up there. “

However, Buttler also suggested that there are things that are often said in the heat of the moment on the cricket field, and he and his colleagues would prefer the stump microphones not to be found.

He added: “But with the stump microphones I think it’s an interesting debate. Of course it increases the number of viewers to get an insight into what is going on.

“There is some kind of cricket code and players want it to be disabled.

“It doesn’t mean that you can say things in the wrong order, but of course things you want to leave on the field can stay on the field in the heat of the moment.”

England finally won the second test thanks to a late flood of gates in the last session of the last day.

This means that the series with four games will go 1-1 in the third test, which starts on Thursday.

England finally won the second test, which means that it is at the same level in the series

Buttler added that he and his teammates are confident of starting the match in Port Elizabeth.

He said: “It’s huge for both teams. It’s great to be 1-1 in the series and come here with confidence.

“A lot of people can gain trust if they play really well in Cape Town and it will definitely be another great test.”

