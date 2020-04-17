Enigmatic synth duo LOAD offer you a soundtrack for our urban isolation

Now that our town streets are deserted (type of), we have earned a fitting soundtrack for our barren city thoroughfares, 1 that delivers both equally a passionate gloss and the lingering melancholy of our social estrangement. Thankfully, enigmatic Swiss duo, Zaffre & Cyan, aka LOAD, are on hand to supply just that.

Released nowadays, the band’s debut album, SuperEgo, is a downtempo slice of 80s-motivated new wave and goth-funk that at occasions appears Carpenter Brut on Valium, at other individuals like current Ulver acquiring restless for dawn to crack, or Marilyn Manson wandering all around a disco for the duration of the last track.

LOAD’s focus to depth, knack for a tune that slides insidiously less than your pores and skin and their knowing of the slick nonetheless rueful contours of 80s alt-pop, build an immersive universe in their possess proper – all deserted neon lights, 3am, rain-washed cityscapes and debonair, solitary protagonists on vain quests.

SuperEgo is awash in the form of atmospheres that have lengthy presented a deeply evocative detour for metalheads of all stripes, and we are presenting an exceptional signpost in the kind of a stream for the album in its entirety.

“Immediately after just about two a long time of tough operate, we are hyped to eventually launch SuperEgo to the globe,” say Zaffre & Cyan. “This is LOAD, we are right here and we came to stay. Put together to get synthesised!”

So without even further ado, hunch up the shoulders of your trenchcoat, search up to the tower block-framed overcast skies and wander all over the globe of SuperEgo underneath!

Pay a visit to LOAD’s Facebook page and order SuperEgo from LOAD’s formal merch page