Enjoy: “A Piece Of Your Mind” Teases What’s To Come In Highlight Reel Forward Of Premiere

Upcoming tvN Monday-Tuesday drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has released a new emphasize reel to raise anticipation for the drama’s premiere!

“A Piece of Your Mind” will inform the adore story of Ha Gained (Jung Hae In), an artificial intelligence programmer, and Search engine optimisation Woo (Chae Soo Bin), a classical new music recording engineer.

The spotlight reel follows Ha Gained and Search engine optimisation Woo from their initially assembly to the commence of an unrequited adore. Ha Received states all he requires is the voice of the lady he enjoys, when Seo Woo sends a message of longing as she claims, “My inner thoughts for him hits me in random waves. This is how superior unrequited like can be. I’d somewhat he did not know how I felt.” She fears what could transpire when a romance inevitably breaks down, and says she prefers to have an unrequited loved that she can proceed to have.

The video clip also introduces Soon Ho (Lee Ha Na) and In Wook (Kim Sung Kyu). Gardner Soon Ho begins working the recording studio at the request of Ha Won and In Wook is a pianist who is in a slump.

There is also a machine that reacts to the name “Ji Soo,” who was Ha Won’s first really like, and is his way of maintaining his reminiscences of her. It will be exciting to see how the unit will play a aspect in how the tale flows in the drama.

“A Piece of Your Mind” is established to premiere on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST and will be readily available on Viki!

