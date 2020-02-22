[Enjoy Bernie Sanders Eliminate a Nevada Delegate to Pete Buttigieg Because of a Card Game (He Pulled a two)]

The Democratic 2020 caucus in Nevada carries on apace, and amidst uncertainties about no matter if caucusing is the ideal way to hold a primary, it continues to be fascinating to see the a lot of quirks of the course of action.

As it ended up, 1 of those people very little things occurred in a Reno precinct, and it brought on Sen. Bernie Sanders to get rid of a delegate to former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

When there is a tie between two candidates in a Nevada caucus precinct, the delegate’s allotment is actually settled in a recreation of playing cards. NBC reported a breakdown of the system, and they discussed how ties are resolved by acquiring the candidates or their marketing campaign reps attract cards. It’s very simple: whoever has the greatest card wins.

Rules dictate that candidates attract actively playing playing cards to break the tie. Substantial card wins, aces superior, with a tie defaulting to the fit in the next get (spades, hearts, diamonds and then clubs). The consequence depends on the tie that requirements breaking, but both the candidate with the higher card will have the end result rounded up or the applicant with the least expensive card will have the end result rounded down.

MSNBC’s Gadi Schawartz got to see this in motion when stand-ins for Sanders and Buttigieg drew playing cards in Reno right after deciding that aces would be small. Sanders’ rep pulled a two, and Buttigieg’s rep eked out a gain by drawing a 3.

