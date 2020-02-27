enjoy:-boa-and-lee-dong-wook-sing-jointly-at-karaoke-+-boa-talks-about-struggles-for-the-duration-of-japanese-career

BoA’s guest appearance continued on SBS’s “Because I Want to Talk” on February 26!

All through the broadcast, BoA and Lee Dong Wook visited a cafe, and although eating, BoA pointed out that she listened to Lee Dong Wook really needs to sing. She provided to do a duet overall performance with him, and to prepare for their duet, they visited a karaoke.

Lee Dong Wook was anxious about singing in entrance of a veteran singer, but he mustered up the courage to sing “Your Shampoo Scent in The Flowers” by Jang Beom June. He could not comprise his laughter whilst singing, but when he completed the tune, she clapped and commented that he did a very good occupation.

Then BoA sang her strike song “Only One particular,” and Lee Dong Wook admired her highly effective and unique vocals. She obtained a ideal rating of 100 and expressed her pleasure for finding 100 factors for her very own song.

Upcoming, BoA and Lee Dong Wook sang “Myself in My Heart” by Kwak Jin Eon alongside one another. Lee Dong Wook sang the to start with verse, and BoA applauded his vocals. They made eye-contact, and he gestured for her to take the microphone upcoming. She then sang the next verse, and he praised her singing capabilities.

In addition, BoA shared her really hard occasions through her career in Japan. She mentioned, “I messed up the 1st broadcast. Lip-syncing was a provided in Korea, but there, you had to perform 100 p.c stay with MR. It was really hard to sing and dance at the same time. I was not ready.” She extra, “I was scared of the stage. Every time I went on phase, I felt like I missing a yr off my daily life expectancy.”

She picked the to start with time she topped Japan’s Oricon chart as the turning stage in her Japanese occupation. BoA stated, “I believed it would be my final Japanese album since the single didn’t do nicely. I wished to do music that I needed to do, so I recorded ‘Listen to My Heart.’ I was learning for the qualification test in Korea when out of the blue I acquired a get in touch with that I was rated 3rd on the Oricon chart. It was a bit interesting.”

BoA explained, “Would I have carried out properly if I experienced debuted in 2010 as my younger self? I don’t consider so. I think I was ready to do well due to the fact I was anyone that the era wished. I imagine a whole lot about how to mature in the future to stay what lots of folks want me to be.”

