[enjoy:-btob’s-yook-sungjae-surprises-with-trot-capabilities-+-rest-of-cast-understand-singing-suggestions-in-“master-in-the-house”-preview]

The newest “Master in the House” is a trot singer!

On February 16, SBS uploaded a new preview for the approaching February 23 episode of “Master in the Residence.” The clip begins with the cast of Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yoon, Yang Se Hyung, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, and Shin Sung Rok visiting a mysterious mansion to meet their new grasp, and Lee Seung Gi feedback, “This is the most suspicious residence I have at any time been to.”

The forged members are seated in a theater when Lee Seung Gi exclaims, “Is our learn a trot singer?” There turns out to be two masters, with 1 introducing them selves as “the youngest of their plan,” and the other one jokingly stating, “I still drink out of a child bottle.” Yang Se Hyung hilariously responds, “You set rice wine in it!”

Lee Seung Gi asks the masters, “Do you imagine we will be in a position to enhance?” They get turns singing, and although Yook Sungjae blows away his fellow cast users, the masters declare, “You require to be more impressive than that.” They all permit unfastened and have fun while the masters accomplish for them, and they then excitingly explore the high-class dwelling.

“Master in the House” airs Sundays at six: 25 p.m. KST. Look at the complete preview below!

Catch the newest episode of “Master in the House” listed here!

