enjoy:-bts-scores-4th-gain-for-“on”-on-“show-champion”-performances-by-iz*one-particular,-pentagon,-and-additional

BTS has won their fourth trophy for “ON”!
The nominees for first place on the March four episode of “Show Champion” have been IZ*ONE’s “Fiesta,” BTS’s “ON,” GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” Zico’s “Any Music,” and PENTAGON’s “Dr. BeBe.” BTS took the gain!
Performers in this week’s episode involved IZ*One, PENTAGON, Weki Meki, DreamCatcher, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, SPECTRUM, ELRIS, DKB, 3YE, About U, XENEX, Cheon Danbi, Ahn Yeeun, Purple Rain, IVONE and Tera, and Daydream.
Watch quite a few of their performances under!
About U – “Who Took My Candy”
3YE – “QUEEN”
XENEX – “It’s Gonna Hurt”
DKB – “Sorry Mama”
Purple Rain – “The King Must Die”
Ahn Yeeun – “Kakotopia”
ELRIS – “Jackpot”
Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”
SPECTRUM – “Showtime”
Cheon Danbi – “Stupid”
DreamCatcher – “Scream”
IZ*One – “Fiesta”
Weki Meki – “Dazzle Dazzle”
PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”
LOONA – “So What”
Congratulations to BTS!
How does this write-up make you come to feel?