enjoy:-bts-scores-4th-gain-for-“on”-on-“show-champion”-performances-by-iz*one-particular,-pentagon,-and-additional

BTS has won their fourth trophy for “ON”!

The nominees for first place on the March four episode of “Show Champion” have been IZ*ONE’s “Fiesta,” BTS’s “ON,” GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” Zico’s “Any Music,” and PENTAGON’s “Dr. BeBe.” BTS took the gain!

Performers in this week’s episode involved IZ*One, PENTAGON, Weki Meki, DreamCatcher, LOONA, Cherry Bullet, SPECTRUM, ELRIS, DKB, 3YE, About U, XENEX, Cheon Danbi, Ahn Yeeun, Purple Rain, IVONE and Tera, and Daydream.

Watch quite a few of their performances under!

About U – “Who Took My Candy”

3YE – “QUEEN”

XENEX – “It’s Gonna Hurt”

DKB – “Sorry Mama”

Purple Rain – “The King Must Die”

Ahn Yeeun – “Kakotopia”

ELRIS – “Jackpot”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

SPECTRUM – “Showtime”

Cheon Danbi – “Stupid”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

IZ*One – “Fiesta”

Weki Meki – “Dazzle Dazzle”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

LOONA – “So What”

Congratulations to BTS!