[Enjoy BUSH’s GAVIN ROSSDALE Group Up With BREAKING BENJAMIN For Deal with Of ALICE IN CHAINS’ ‘Would?’]

BUSH singer Gavin Rossdale joined BREAKING BENJAMIN on phase past night time (Saturday, February 29) at the Reno Events Centre in Reno, Nevada to perform a cover of the ALICE IN CHAINS vintage “Would?” Online video footage of the rendition, courtesy of the Reno rock station Rock 104.5, can be observed underneath.

Again in September, Rossdale explained that BUSH‘s new album, “The Thoughts Plays Tips On You”, would get there in early 2020. The disc was recorded at a Los Angeles studio with film composer Tyler Bates, who beforehand worked with Marilyn Manson.

Previous summer months, BUSH accomplished “The Alt-Imate Tour”, a co-headline summer time run with Live. The trek saw BUSH and Are living celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums “Sixteen Stone” and “Throwing Copper”.

BUSH‘s most up-to-date effort and hard work, 2017’s “Black And White Rainbows”, was crafted right after the frontman went through a divorce with pop star/fact Tv set choose Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH‘s existing lineup also incorporates guitarist Chris Traynor and bassist Corey Britz.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has produced a few albums because reforming.

BREAKING BENJAMIN is currently on a co-headlining tour with KORN. The Ben Burnley-fronted act is touring in assist of its new compilation album “Aurora”, which functions reimagined variations of its tracks.