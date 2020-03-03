enjoy:-chae-soo-bin-admires-jung-hae-in-from-afar-in-“a-piece-of-your-mind”-teaser

tvN’s future drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has produced a new teaser with Chae Soo Bin and Jung Hae In!

“A Piece of Your Mind” stars Jung Hae In as Moon Ha Gained, a variety-hearted artificial intelligence (AI) programmer who has spent many years in a person-sided appreciate and has resigned himself to his lonely destiny. Chae Soo Bin stars as Han Seo Woo, an optimistic classical recording engineer who finds herself drawn to viewing Ha Received and his one particular-sided really like from afar.

The teaser commences with Moon Ha Won and Han Search engine marketing Woo walking with each other. Even though they are likely in the identical path, she always remains a phase at the rear of him. She gazes at him with eyes whole of admiration, and her lips are curled upwards into a comfortable smile.

In a voiceover, Han Website positioning Woo talks about her concealed thoughts for Moon Ha Gained, declaring, “I definitely like seeing him. It is pleasant to see somebody staying so devoted to an individual else. I hope he won’t know how I really feel.”

Moon Ha Gained appears to be back at her, and Han Search engine optimisation Woo responds with a warm smile. He smiles back at her, and the clip ends in a pensive way.

“A Piece of Your Mind” premieres on March 23 at 9 p.m. KST and will be accessible on Viki.

Observe the teaser beneath:

Enjoy yet another teaser in this article:

Check out Now