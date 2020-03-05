enjoy:-“dr.-romantic-2”-cast-shares-dance-moves,-hugs,-and-a-lot-more-driving-the-scenes

“Dr. Passionate 2” may well be above, but the drama continues to treat supporters with guiding-the-scenes material!

In the newest producing-of online video, viewers can catch a glimpse of the cast’s distinctive chemistry. Very first off, Lee Sung Kyung runs to movie the scene exactly where she’s late to class, but the doorway won’t open up, and she has to redo the scene. She wittily remarks, “I’ve hardly ever been late before, so I wouldn’t know what it feels like.”

Lee Sung Kyung was not the only just one to make a blooper in the course of that scene. Ahn Hyo Seop coolly enters the lecture hall and normally takes a seat only to see his helmet loudly rolling down. He simply cannot support but burst into laughter, and the director finally cuts the scene.

The forged proceeds to movie with beneficial attitudes. Lee Sung Kyung and Bora try to assist a child actor with his acting, patiently persuading him to lie nevertheless.

Not only does the solid act foolish on established, but they also share concepts about their performing. Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop focus on with the generation crew about how to do a stitching scene, and afterwards on, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Shin Dong Wook, and Han Suk Kyu rehearse jointly as they test to determine out the greatest positions.

In another behind-the-scenes search, Ahn Hyo Seop, Im Chul Soo, and Lee Ho Cheol movie the scene where the loansharks apologize. Ahn Hyo Seop struggles to maintain in his laughter, but he eventually loses it. They redo the scene, but he still has a tough time trying to keep a straight experience. He hangs his head low as he handles his face, and everyone jokes that he’s crying. He sheepishly opinions, “I feel I acquired hooked up to them.”

In the last section of the clip, Han Suk Kyu and Kim Joo Heon are noticed rehearsing a scene jointly. Han Suk Kyu would like to stop the scene with a hug but asks for any suggestions greater than that. Kim Joo Heon provides with a warm smile, “I like hugging.” Whilst Kim Joo Heon plays a cold antagonist-turned-protagonist in the drama, he is nothing at all but smiles as he films with Han Suk Kyu.

The video also reveals Kim Min Jae teaching dance moves to Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop, So Ju Yeon imitating Ahn Hyo Seop’s peace indicator scene, and a lot more.

