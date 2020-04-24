Enjoy Each Initial-Spherical Select of the 2020 NFL Draft in NCAA Video game Motion

Joe Burrow throws the ball less than force towards Clemson. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Illustrations or photos)
As the expressing goes, a image is well worth a thousand words.
A moving photograph? Even superior.
With that in mind, we’ll spare you our usually takes on all the to start with-round picks from the NFL draft on Thursday night and as an alternative allow you feast your peepers on some video game tape from every single solitary selection that came off the board.
Below are the initially 32 in purchase with highlights underneath, starting with No. 1 total select Joe Burrow.
No. 1: Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Here’s some Joe Burrow highlights, just in case you weren’t hype plenty of by now 🔥 #SCTop10 @FauxJeaux pic.twitter.com/I0agAL7K5H
— Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) April 22, 2020
No. 2: Washington Redskins – Chase Youthful, DE, Ohio Condition
No. 3: Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio Point out
No. 4: New York Giants – Andrew Thomas, OT, Ga
No. 5: Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
No. 6: Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
No. 7: Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
No. 8: Arizona Cardinals – Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
No. 9: Jacksonville Jaguars – CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
No. 10: Cleveland Browns – Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama
No. 11: New York Jets – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
No. 12: Las Vegas Raiders – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama:
• 98 occupation catches / 24 TDs
• Ferrari speed/Instantaneous accelerator (+)
• Natural snag and operate capability
• Route stem creativeness/physicality (+)
• Catch stage energy
• 3 level threat (++) pic.twitter.com/u90hwnO6tq
— Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) March 24, 2020
No. 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from SF) – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
No. 14: San Francisco 49ers (from TB) – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
No. 15: Denver Broncos – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
No. 16: Atlanta Falcons – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Truly wonderful back to again highlights from CB A.J. Terrell of @ClemsonFB — sticky sample matching w/ eyes on QB to pressure turnover, and then CB Blitz from the edge and rocks QB. #Titans really like a DB that can blitz. pic.twitter.com/xfiNbYpENR
— John Lowell (@JohnLowellNFL) April 8, 2020
No. 17: Dallas Cowboys – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
No. 18: Miami Dolphins (from PIT) – Austin Jackson, OT, USC
No. 19: Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI) – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
No. 20: Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
No. 21: Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
No. 22: Minnesota Vikings (from BUF) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
No. 23: Los Angels Chargers (from NE) – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
No. 24: New Orleans Saints – Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan
No. 25: San Francisco 49ers (from MIN) – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
Arizona Condition WR Brandon Aiyuk
➕92nd-%ile Burst Rating
➕40.6% Dominator
➕18.3 YPR
➕3.1 #YardsPer team att
➕10.9 YAC
➕Weapon as a returner
➖1-12 months wonder (senior)
➖21.5 Breakout Age
➖Low TD Share
➖25-per cent contested catch level
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Lg4waChMI8
— Alex Johnson (@a_johnsonFF) April 20, 2020
No. 26: Eco-friendly Bay Packers (from MIA) – Jordan Like, QB, Utah Point out
No. 27: Seattle Seahawks – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
No. 28: Baltimore Ravens – Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU
No. 29: Tennessee Titans – Isaiah Wilson, OT, Ga
No. 30: Miami Dolphins (from GB) – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
No. 31: Minnesota Vikings (from SF) – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
No. 32. Kansas City Chiefs – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
Subscribe right here for our totally free daily e-newsletter.