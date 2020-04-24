Enjoy Each Initial-Spherical Select of the 2020 NFL Draft in NCAA Video game Motion

Joe Burrow throws the ball less than force towards Clemson. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Illustrations or photos)

Below are the initially 32 in purchase with highlights underneath, starting with No. 1 total select Joe Burrow.

No. 1: Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Here’s some Joe Burrow highlights, just in case you weren’t hype plenty of by now 🔥 #SCTop10 @FauxJeaux pic.twitter.com/I0agAL7K5H

No. 2: Washington Redskins – Chase Youthful, DE, Ohio Condition

No. 3: Detroit Lions – Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio Point out

No. 4: New York Giants – Andrew Thomas, OT, Ga

No. 5: Miami Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

No. 6: Los Angeles Chargers – Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

No. 7: Carolina Panthers – Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

No. 8: Arizona Cardinals – Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

No. 9: Jacksonville Jaguars – CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

No. 10: Cleveland Browns – Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

No. 11: New York Jets – Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

No. 12: Las Vegas Raiders – Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama:

• 98 occupation catches / 24 TDs

• Ferrari speed/Instantaneous accelerator (+)

• Natural snag and operate capability

• Route stem creativeness/physicality (+)

• Catch stage energy

• 3 level threat (++) pic.twitter.com/u90hwnO6tq

No. 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from SF) – Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

No. 14: San Francisco 49ers (from TB) – Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

No. 15: Denver Broncos – Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

No. 16: Atlanta Falcons – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Truly wonderful back to again highlights from CB A.J. Terrell of @ClemsonFB — sticky sample matching w/ eyes on QB to pressure turnover, and then CB Blitz from the edge and rocks QB. #Titans really like a DB that can blitz. pic.twitter.com/xfiNbYpENR

No. 17: Dallas Cowboys – CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

No. 18: Miami Dolphins (from PIT) – Austin Jackson, OT, USC

No. 19: Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI) – Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

No. 20: Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

No. 21: Philadelphia Eagles – Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

No. 22: Minnesota Vikings (from BUF) – Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

No. 23: Los Angels Chargers (from NE) – Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

No. 24: New Orleans Saints – Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

No. 25: San Francisco 49ers (from MIN) – Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

Arizona Condition WR Brandon Aiyuk

➕92nd-%ile Burst Rating

➕40.6% Dominator

➕18.3 YPR

➕3.1 #YardsPer team att

➕10.9 YAC

➕Weapon as a returner

➖1-12 months wonder (senior)

➖21.5 Breakout Age

➖Low TD Share

➖25-per cent contested catch level

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Lg4waChMI8

No. 26: Eco-friendly Bay Packers (from MIA) – Jordan Like, QB, Utah Point out

No. 27: Seattle Seahawks – Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

No. 28: Baltimore Ravens – Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU

No. 29: Tennessee Titans – Isaiah Wilson, OT, Ga

No. 30: Miami Dolphins (from GB) – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

No. 31: Minnesota Vikings (from SF) – Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

No. 32. Kansas City Chiefs – Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

