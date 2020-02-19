[enjoy-eric-clapton,-roger-waters-and-far-more-pay-back-tribute-to-ginger-baker]

Footage has emerged of Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wooden, Roger Waters, Nile Rodgers and other folks jamming Product and Blind Religion music in tribute to Ginger Baker.

The performances took place on February 17 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, at a display organised to celebrate the function of the legendary Product drummer, died in Oct at the age of 80.

The exhibit raised money for the well being and welfare charity Leonard Cheshire, which Baker was a supporter of.

The night begun with footage of a Baker job interview and drum solo, following which Clapton – who played with Baker in both of those Product and Blind Religion – was joined by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters on bass for Cream’s Sunshine of Your Enjoy.

Waters also contributed to variations of Cream’s Weird Brew and White Home, joined onstage by former Faces members guitarist Ronnie Wood and drummer Kenney Jones.

Wooden stayed about for Cream’s Badge, although Chic’s Nile Rodgers joined the occasion for I Come to feel Absolutely free and Tales of Brave Ulysses. The set continued with most of Blind Faith’s debut album, with Clapton and Rogers joined Steve Winwood on organ, vocals and guitar and Kofi Baker – Ginger’s Son – on drums.

The overall cast gathered onstage for the encore, a version of Robert Johnson’s Cross Highway Blues. Full seltlist down below.

Eric Clapton & Close friends setlist

one. Sunshine of Your Like (with Roger Waters)



2. Strange Brew (with Roger Waters)



three. White Home (with Roger Waters, Ronnie Wooden and Kenney Jones)



four. I Sense Totally free (with Nile Rodgers and Paul Carrack)



5. Tales of Courageous Ulysses (with Nile Rodgers)



6. Sweet Wine (with Paul Carrack and Will Johns)



7. Blue Condition (with Ron Wooden and Henry Spinetti)



eight. Pressed Rat and Wart Hog (with Kofi Baker)



nine. Experienced to Cry These days (with Steve Winwood, Nile Rodgers and Kofi Baker)



10. Existence of the Lord (with Steve Winwood, Nile Rodgers and Kofi Baker)



11. Can not Find My Way Property (with Steve Winwood, Nile Rodgers and Kofi Baker)



12. Nicely All Ideal (with Nile Rodgers and with Steve Winwood)



13. Do What You Like / Toad (with Steve Winwood, Ronnie Wooden, Nile Rodgers and Kofi Baker)

Encore



Cross Highway Blues (with every person)