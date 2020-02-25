enjoy-every-‘bts’-on-fallon-movie-suitable-in-this-article!

Did you at any time assume you’d see BTS using the New York Metropolis subway?! Well now you can since their total job interview on The Tonight Present took spot on the subway.

Jimmy Fallon interviewed the beloved K-Pop team although in a subway auto for the episode that aired on Monday (February 24).

Jimmy requested the group some of the BTS Army’s difficult-hitting issues, including the tale behind RM and Jimin‘s black bean noodle incident.

BTS also competed in a subway olympics activity and they visited Katz’s Deli, where by they served the establishment’s popular pastrami sandwiches.

