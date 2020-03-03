enjoy-flavorful-lemony-linguine-bowl-for-a-no-meat-dinner

Lemony linguine bowl

Makes 2 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 5 minutes, plus linguine and eggs (if desired)

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus extra for serving

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1/8 teaspoon table salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 ounces linguine

3 ounces (3 cups) fresh baby spinach

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 fried eggs (optional)

Toss panko with 2 teaspoons oil in bowl until evenly coated. Microwave 1 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently, until light golden brown; set aside to cool. In a small bowl, whisk remaining oil, parmesan, zest, juice, garlic, salt and pepper together; set aside. Cook linguine according to directions; reserving 1/4 cup cooking water, drain and return to pot. Stir in parmesan mixture and spinach, tossing 1 minute or until spinach is slightly wilted and pasta is coated; adjust consistency with reserved cooking water as needed and season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide among individual bowls, then sprinkle with bread crumbs and basil. Top with fried eggs if desired. Pass extra parmesan as you serve.

NOTE: Double recipe for 4 servings.

Per serving: 548 calories, 17 grams protein, 23 grams fat (37 percent calories from fat), 4.4 grams saturated fat, 70 grams carbohydrate, 9 milligrams cholesterol, 319 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.5.

Enchilada casserole

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 (10-ounce) can enchilada sauce, divided

12 ounces ground turkey breast

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 (15-ounce) can white beans, rinsed

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream, plus extra for garnish

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Chipotle (smoked jalapeno) salsa for garnish

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread half of the enchilada sauce over bottom of dish; set aside. In a large nonstick skillet, cook turkey, onion and garlic 4 to 5 minutes or until turkey is no longer pink and onion is softened; drain. Add beans, soup, sour cream, cumin and oregano. Place 4 tortillas in baking dish on top of enchilada sauce, tearing to cover. Top with half the meat mixture and 1/3 cup cheese. Repeat once with 4 more tortillas, remaining meat and 1/3 cup cheese. Top with remaining 4 tortillas and remaining enchilada sauce. Cover tightly with foil that has been coated with cooking spray (to prevent it from sticking to top of casserole). Bake 45 minutes. Remove cover. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake, uncovered, 15 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately; garnish with sour cream and salsa.

Per serving: 389 calories, 26 grams protein, 12 grams fat (29 percent calories from fat), 5.8 grams saturated fat, 44 grams carbohydrate, 55 milligrams cholesterol, 687 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.

Strawberry cream cheese puffs

Makes 12 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 30 to 40 minutes; cooling time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1 cup flour

4 eggs

1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup strawberry preserves

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a 2-quart saucepan, heat water, butter and salt on medium-high until boiling. With wooden spoon, stir in flour. Reduce heat to low; beat vigorously about 1 minute or until mixture forms a ball. Remove from heat. Add 1 egg at a time, beating vigorously after each addition until mixture is smooth and glossy. Drop dough in 1/4 cup portions 3 inches apart on cookie sheet, forming 12 mounds. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until puffed and golden. Remove from pan to cooling rack; prick side of each puff with tip of sharp knife to release steam. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in medium bowl, beat cream cheese and preserves with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Fold in whipped topping until combined; refrigerate. Just before serving, cut each puff in half horizontally. Spoon about 1/3 cup cream cheese mixture into bottom half of each puff; place tops over filling. Sprinkle with sugar and serve immediately. Refrigerate remaining puffs.

Per serving: 265 calories, 5 grams protein, 17 grams fat (58 percent calories from fat), 11.2 grams saturated fat, 22 grams carbohydrate, 96 milligrams cholesterol, 213 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Caribbean roast pork loin

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, blend 1 teaspoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Rub onto 1 (2-pound) boneless pork loin roast (trimmed of visible fat). Place in shallow pan; roast 20 minutes per pound or until internal temperature is 145 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Savory pork stir-fry

Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 2 cups cooked (leftover) pork cut into strips and stir-fry 1 minute. Stir in 1 (16-ounce) package frozen stir-fry vegetables and 1 tablespoon water. Cover; cook 5 minutes or until vegetables are hot. Serve over brown rice. Add crusty bread.

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and guacamole wraps

Microwave 4 slices of bacon 3 to 4 minutes on high (100 percent power); let stand until crisp. Spread 4 (8-inch) tortillas with reduced-fat cream cheese; top each tortilla with 2 tablespoons mild salsa and shredded lettuce; spread evenly. Place 1 bacon slice, some sliced tomato and 2 tablespoons of guacamole on each tortilla and roll tightly

Rigatoni and chicken

Cook 8 ounces rigatoni or another tube pasta according to directions; drain. Cut 8 ounces boneless skinless chicken breast into 1/2-inch slices and season with 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add chicken and cook 1 1/2 minutes per side or until edges are lightly browned. Stir in 3 1/2 to 4 ounces sliced shiitake mushrooms and cook 2 to 4 minutes or until softened. Add 1 cup fat-free half-and-half and cook 3 minutes or until mixture is reduced by half. Stir in 1/3 cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese and 1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese. Simmer and stir 1 minute or until cheese melts. Toss hot pasta with sauce and divide among six plates. Garnish with extra parmesan and chopped parsley if desired.