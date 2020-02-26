[Enjoy: Gamecocks open spring practices Wednesday morning]

The fifth yr of the Will Muschamp Period at South Carolina began with the start out of spring drills on Wednesday, February 26.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to apply 15 instances for the duration of the spring, with the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game established for Saturday, April four. Apply dates are set for February 26, 28 and 29 March three, five, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 and April 2 and 4. All dates are issue to transform.

The yearly Garnet & Black Spring Game is Saturday, April 4. Activity time is established for 1 pm ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. Admission is no cost.