[enjoy-guitarist-participate-in-a-hundred-and-sixty-black-sabbath-riffs-in-a-row]

Tony Iommi has specified his seal of acceptance to a guitarist who has released a online video in which he plays 160 Black Sabbath riffs in a row.

“13th February 2020 is the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath’s to start with album currently being released,” states the axeman. “My favorite band! I considered it would be a fitting tribute to produce a medley of a person riff from each of their tunes to celebrate their occupation. I hope you love!”

Enjoying along to a backing monitor medley of Sabbath’s new music, our hero performs riffs from every Sabbath music (except Solitude, Improvements, Some Kind of Girl, Psycho Man, Selling My Soul, The Devil Cried, Shadow Of The Wind, Ear In The Wall and any music from The Satan You Know), setting up off with Black Sabbath by itself and climaxing with Isolated Person from 2016’s The Conclude EP.

Iommi himself reacted on Twitter, expressing, “Check out this remarkable piece of operate from my concept board moderator, Bryce. Many thanks for all you do.”



<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q5d4MRkPeWs"></noscript>