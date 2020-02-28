enjoy:-infinite’s-l-transforms-into-charming-cat-and-meets-shin-ye-eun-in-approaching-drama

KBS has released a new teaser for “Meow the Solution Boy” starring Kim Myung Soo (INFINITE’s L) and Shin Ye Eun!

“Meow the Top secret Boy” is based on a webtoon of the similar name and will be a fantasy intimate comedy about a cat who transforms into a man. Kim Myung Soo will consider on the function of cat Hong Jo, who starts dwelling a precarious double daily life as the two a man and a cat. Together with him is Shin Ye Eun taking part in Kim Sol Ah, a pup-like human who can take treatment of Hong Jo.

The new teaser shares Hong Jo’s viewpoint as a cat as nicely as a human. As a cat, Hong Jo sees Kim Sol Ah inquiring, “What would a cat know?” only for Hong Jo to surface adorably annoyed in his human type. A further reduce exhibits Kim Sol Ah chasing Hong Jo away, earning an angry reaction from human Hong Jo as he gestures that he’ll be viewing her and Lee Jae Sun (Search engine marketing Ji Hoon).

Hong Jo finally calms down when Kim Sol Ah reaches out to him with her hand and says, “You look a bit superior,” resulting in Hong Jo to smile happily. On the other hand, when Kim Sol Ah claims, “Hong Jo! [His eyes] seem similar to yours!” human Hong Jo seems flustered.

Finally, as Kim Sol Ah thinks, “Do they stay in close proximity to right here? They saved me…,” Hong Jo appears smiling softly when on the lookout at her as she falls asleep.

Watch the full teaser under!

“Meow, the Key Boy” is established to premiere at 10 p.m. KST on March 25 and will be readily available on Viki.

Check out out yet another teaser for the drama down below!

Watch Now

Supply (one)