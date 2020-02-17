[enjoy:-iz*just-one-premieres-new-tracks-off-“bloom*iz”-on-comeback-present]

IZ*ONE performed their new tracks for the 1st time by a special Mnet comeback demonstrate!

On February 17, the team manufactured their prolonged-awaited return with their very first whole album “BLOOM*IZ” and its title monitor “Fiesta.”

The exhibit commenced with an fascinating opening as IZ*A person premiered their music “Spaceship” prior to the team place on a special effectiveness of “Sunflower” from their 2nd mini album.

They then premiered lots of of their new tracks from “BLOOM*IZ,” like device tunes “AYAYAYA” and “So Curious,” as nicely as their title keep track of “Fiesta.”

Look at out IZ*ONE’s comeback MV for “Fiesta” in this article!