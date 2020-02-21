[enjoy-jason-momoa-perform-ozzy-osbourne-in-new-video-clip]

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled a teaser clip for his new track Frightening Very little Environmentally friendly Adult males – starring Jason Momoa as the singer.

The Game Of Thrones actor seems dressed as the Black Sabbath icon, complete with cape and rings. He strategies the microphone and commences singing along with the music.

Momoa is a longtime steel fan who grew up listening to Metallica and Pantera. In 2018, he informed Metallic Hammer that several of his performances have been motivated by steel bands.

“Aquaman’s really steel. I know no-1 thinks that, but Aquaman’s metal,” Jason tells Metal Hammer. “I form of develop my characters off of metal tunes. Conan (The Barbarian) was actually major Pantera , I might say Aquaman was possibly mainly built out of Software and (Metallica album) Kill ‘Em All . Ticks And Leeches, if I want to get specific. You will find a good deal of Sabbath in there as well.”

Check out the Tiny Terrifying Environmentally friendly Gentlemen teaser beneath.

Minimal Frightening Eco-friendly Men appears on Ozzy’s new album, Normal Man. The album features guest appearances from Slash, Duff McKagan, Elton John and rapper Put up Malone.

Ozzy recently postponed the North American leg of his No A lot more Tours two tour.

Ozzy said: “I cannot go on the road until finally I am 100 p.c self-confident that I can pull it off. Cos if I go out now and I can’t carry on, individuals are gonna imagine that I’ve missing the plot. So I am not gonna go out there right up until I can give them the clearly show that I wanna give them, cos it’s not reasonable to them.”

Normal Guy is out now.