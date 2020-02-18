[enjoy:-joo-ji-hoon-battles-equally-the-residing-and-useless-in-thrilling-teaser-for-“kingdom”-season-2]

Season 2 of the Netflix primary series “Kingdom” has unveiled a thrilling new teaser ahead of the new year.

“Kingdom” is a secret thriller that tackles a zombie apocalypse having location in the Joseon era. Pursuing the initially year, the 2nd period will comply with the crown prince’s struggle to keep his persons harmless while feeling as although he simply cannot have confidence in any individual.

The teaser begins the place the to start with year ended, with crown prince Lee Chang (Joo Ji Hoon) staring in horror at zombies that don’t go to slumber all through the day like they used to and instead carry on to demand forward. Key minister Jo Hak Joo (Ryu Seung Ryong) continues to thrust Lee Chang into a corner, although Web optimization Bi (Bae Doona) gets one particular action nearer to the symptoms and lead to of the zombie outbreak. Lee Chang seems to be far more decided than at any time as he states, “We must help you save our persons. Will you follow me?”

At the close of their extensive journey, Lee Chang aims his sword at the throne and claims, “The place does not belong to you.” The Queen (Kim Hye Joon), who is at the other stop of his sword, gives him a smirk as she seems down at him. The tagline, “Face off from the residing and quit the dead,” demonstrates the battle Lee Chang has to ward off the zombie outbreak although also obtaining to offer with the Jo family’s greed and ambition.

The remaining scene has Lee Chang saying, “They applied to vanish when the sun rose,” and hunting again into a dim void as the seem of zombies nears.

“Kingdom” is established to make its premiere on March 13 on Netflix.

Observe the thrilling teaser underneath!