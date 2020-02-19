[enjoy:-joo-sang-wook-and-kim-bo-ra-just-can’t-end-acting-silly-behind-the-scenes-of-“touch”]

Channel A’s “Touch” has unveiled a new producing-of video clip!

In the new online video, Yeonwoo is filming her character’s mukbang (consuming broadcast). The director implies that Yeonwoo should really say, “Shall we try to eat jointly?” but Kim Bo Ra factors out that the line would feel as well significantly like a industrial. Yeonwoo commences to attack the massive slice of pizza, but the director stops filming and suggests, “Young Ah (Yeonwoo) appears to be like like she’s possessing as well a lot of a difficult time.” Nevertheless, Yeonwoo proceeds to get on the pizza a single bite at a time.

In the interview next the filming, Yeonwoo mentions that the pizza had frozen thanks to the chilly temperature. She concludes by asking viewers to carry on displaying appreciate for “Touch” until its finale.

For the duration of Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra’s rehearsal, Kim Bo Ra out of the blue bursts out laughing. When requested why, Kim Bo Ra explains that it was due to the fact Joo Sang Wook’s voice was so charismatic when he called her character’s title. The director implies the two share a brow kiss, and the digicam director reviews that Joo Sang Wook appeared great when he hugged Kim Bo Ra. Joo Sang Wook then pretends to awkwardly give Kim Bo Ra a kiss on the forehead, making everyone on set burst out laughing.

Joo Sang Wook continues to lighten up the mood on set, suggesting that they complete filming speedily so that the spicy rice cake and fish cake from the snack truck don’t get cold.

In a diverse established of behind-the-scenes clips, Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra are filming for the drama’s teaser. The two get silly throughout the filming, not able to quit laughing involving takes and creating bloopers. Soon after the dancing scene gets accredited, Joo Sang Wook jokingly adds, “Well, that was pretty simple.” As Kim Bo Ra carries on to film hilarious scenes for the teaser, Joo Sang Wook and the director try tough to incorporate their laughter.

Enjoy the comprehensive creating-of online video under!

Catch the latest episode of “Touch” under!

Enjoy Now