enjoy:-jung-hae-in,-chae-soo-bin,-and-lee-ha-na-share-excitement-for-drama-“a-piece-of-your-mind”

Forthcoming tvN drama “A Piece of Your Mind” has launched a behind-the-scenes look at the actors filming their initially scenes!

“A Piece of Your Mind” will convey to the tale of Ha Received (Jung Hae In), a kind-hearted synthetic intelligence (AI) programmer, and Han Seo Woo (Chae Soo Bin), an optimistic classical recording engineer. Along with them is Lee Ha Na playing Moon Soon Ho, a gardener who is like family members to Ha Won.

The video clip provides viewers a sneak peek of what they can assume from the drama, as properly as how Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, and Lee Ha Na felt immediately after filming for the drama for the to start with time. Jung Hae In smiled and explained, “This is the begin,” and “I converse a ton with the director and personnel, and we’re calmly generating this drama with each other. I’m doing the job nicely with the other actors and they’re all so great. We’re getting enjoyable as we movie.” He also additional, “It has not been that long because I started out filming with Soo Bin, so we haven’t filmed a ton collectively, but we’re doing very well.”

Chae Soo Bin mentioned, “I obtained to film in this kind of a fairly spot, and I think I’ll have a heat wintertime this yr thanks to Web optimization Woo and ‘A Piece of Your Intellect.’” As she plays a recording engineer, the actress has to carry a good deal of large devices for her character and however she struggles, she toughs it out until the end to make the ideal scene.

Finally, Lee Ha Na said, “We wrapped up our 1st filming well. It was incredibly energetic and I had exciting filming.” She is noticed exchanging tips with the personnel on the look of her character, and she claimed, “I assume persons will obtain a large amount of joy seeing Soon Ho, so I’m anticipating it.”

“A Piece of Your Mind” is established to premiere at nine p.m. KST on March 23 and will be out there on Viki.

Observe the video clip under!