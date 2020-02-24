enjoy:-kang-daniel-is-pensive-in-1st-teaser-for-travel-fact-clearly-show-“hello,-daniel”

A teaser for Kang Daniel’s fact show “Hello, Daniel” has been revealed!

Before this thirty day period, SBS F!L uncovered that Kang Daniel was in the United States filming a new present identified as “Hello, Daniel.”

“Hello, Daniel” is a vacation reality present that follows Kang Daniel touring close to by itself as a 25-12 months-outdated youthful person, as an alternative of an idol. The clearly show will get started airing some time in March by means of SBS FiL, a new cable channel run by SBS Medianet.

In the teaser, Kang Daniel is quietly scribbling one thing on a serviette. View it below!

