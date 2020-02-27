enjoy:-kim-seo-hyung-will-stop-at-nothing-to-catch-a-serial-killer-in-“nobody-knows”-spotlight-reel

SBS’s “Nobody Knows” has unveiled a new spotlight online video, offering viewers a sneak peek at the impending drama!

“Nobody Knows” is about at-possibility youth whose lives could have adjusted if they had been surrounded by superior adults, and the grown ups who check out their finest to guard them. Kim Search engine marketing Hyung plays Cha Youthful Jin, a detective who has neglected her individual lifestyle for 19 yrs in order to reach 1 intention. She could seem to be in ruins, but she is an individual who has a warm heart.

The highlight video gives a deeper glimpse into Cha Young Jin’s earlier. She misplaced her closest friend to a serial killer 19 decades in the past, and that turning point in her life brought on her to develop into a detective and dedicate her entire lifetime to the scenario.

A person day, Cha Younger Jin operates into a minimal boy named Go Eun Ho (Ahn Ji Ho) who occurs to stay in the similar condominium making as her. She saves his mom from an abusive gentleman, and he calls her a hero. Go Eun Ho becomes Cha Young Jin’s second buddy, and he grows up with a wish to develop into a detective like her.

However, a thing mysterious happens to Go Eun Ho, which links Cha Younger Jin back to the serial killer from her previous. Cha Youthful Jin is haunted by regrets of not selecting up her friend’s call from many years back, and she vows to not make the same slip-up with Go Eun Ho.

There are two other older people who are related with Go Eun Ho. Lee Seon Woo (Ryu Deok Hwan) is a trainer who is apprehensive about Go Eun Ho but confused about whether or not he should really intervene or not. On the other hand, the mysterious Baek Sang Ho (Park Hoon) appears in entrance of Go Eun Ho, Cha Youthful Jin, and other small children with a solid existence that will increase tension.

Observe the entire emphasize reel below!

“Nobody Knows” premieres on March 2 at nine: 40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

