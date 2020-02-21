[enjoy:-kim-tae-hee-and-rain-are-sweet-and-loving-in-their-very-first-joint-business-as-a-pair]

Kim Tae Hee and Rain have filmed their first industrial as a married pair!

On February 21, Bodyfriend exposed that Rain and Kim Tae Hee have been selected as the versions for the purely natural latex bed “La Cloud” and that their new industrial will be broadcast setting up on February 22. Whilst the two stars filmed a joint advertisement alongside one another ahead of they had been together, this is their first business as a couple.

In the initial industrial, Rain and Kim Tae Hee lovingly encounter every single other as Rain makes use of the remote control to provide Kim Tae Hee closer to him. In the second a single, Kim Tae Hee lies by Rain’s aspect in the bed as she reveals that the mystery to searching lovely is sleeping nicely. Even though lying in Rain’s arms, she says, “If you lie down once, you will not want to get up.”

On set of filming the advertisement, Rain and Kim Tae Hee consistently confirmed affection and care for every single other.

A supply from Bodyfriend shared, “Rain and Kim Tae Hee have a beautiful and nutritious partnership, which we decided was fitting to showcase the wholesome way of life Bodyfriend pursues, so we appointed them as the business types. By means of the Rain and Kim Tae Hee few, we desired to showcase the unequalled benefit of ‘La Cloud,’ the pure latex mattress made in Italy.”

Acquire a search at the commercials beneath!

Resource (one)