Enjoy: Law enforcement dept. utilizes eerie siren from ‘The Purge’ to signal get started of coronavirus curfew

ACADIA PARISH, La. (WFLA) — The neighborhood police station in Acadia Parish, Louisiana appears to have unintentionally frightened associates of the local community by sounding a curfew alarm equivalent to the one particular used in the horror film, “The Purge.”

Acadia Parish is presently less than a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew exactly where citizens are not to leave their residences and if they do, could obtain a quotation. To initiate the start of the curfew, patrol cars and trucks reportedly drove all around the parish sounding an alarm that is eerily acquainted, if not equivalent, to the one made use of in the movie “The Purge.”

“The Purge” is a extensively common horror film primarily based on an America that that has govt sanctioned ‘purges.’ In the motion picture, a purge is a annually block of hrs the place all crime, including murder and rape, is legal.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard advised neighborhood news station KATC that the department gained mixed reaction from the community about the siren. He said he had no idea the sound was related with “The Purge,” and does not plan on applying any type of siren moving ahead.

