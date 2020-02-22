[enjoy:-lee-kwang-soo,-yoo-jae-suk,-ji-suk-jin,-+-jo-se-ho-carry-down-the-dwelling-in-chaotic-karaoke-party]

Yoo Jae Suk and his buddies sang their hearts out on “How Do You Perform?”

On the February 22 episode of the MBC wide variety exhibit, Yoo Jae Suk appreciated his reward family vacation with serious-daily life pals Lee Kwang Soo, Ji Suk Jin, and Jo Se Ho.

Immediately after enjoying a hike in the mountains, tasty pork cutlets, and an escape place experience, the 4 pals headed to karaoke, where they permit unfastened and confirmed off their dancing and singing skills.

Ji Suk Jin pointed out that two of Yoo San Seul [Yoo Jae Suk’s trot singer alter ego]’s music were on the best tracks chart and chose one of them to sing as his karaoke music. Lee Kwang Soo and Jo Se Ho known as him out for seeking to make Yoo Jae Suk joyful and jokingly established an air of competitiveness over which of them was Yoo Jae Suk’s favorite close friend.

Immediately after looking at Ji Suk Jin sing a couple of lines, Yoo Jae Suk stole the mic and showed everyone how it was carried out as the original singer of the keep track of.

Lee Kwang Soo then sang H.O.T.’s 1996 debut monitor “Warrior’s Descendant.” Just after relocating together to the defeat, he made anyone burst into laughter with his rapping capabilities and dance moves.

Immediately after he was carried out, Yoo Jae Suk commented that Lee Kwang Soo reminded him of H.O.T. member Lee Jae Won, and Ji Suk Jin added that he was surprised by his skills. Lee Kwang Soo seemed delighted and smiled immediately after listening to the compliments. The foursome then revved up their vitality with Park Sang Chul’s “Unconditional.” Yoo Jae Suk could not maintain himself back again and hopped on Lee Kwang Soo’s shoulders to elevate the roof.

The four mates continued their bash with more karaoke favorites and received rowdy whilst singing Crying Nut’s “Speed Up Losers.”

