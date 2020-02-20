[enjoy-live:-authorities-offer-updates-on-deadly-porterville-library-fire-that-killed-two-firefighters]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — The Porterville Hearth Office and the neighborhood are mourning the decline of a 2nd firefighter killed in a massive fire at the Porterville city library.

Late Wednesday evening, fire officers confirmed they identified the continues to be of Firefighter Patrick Jones after a long and hard research.

The 25-yr-old went lacking whilst aiding firefighters just take on the flames that ignited just just after 4: 00 p.m. Tuesday on Thurman and Hockett. Crews labored for hours, sifting by way of the weighty particles.

A procession escorted Jones’ overall body to the Tulare County Coroner’s Place of work Tulare early Thursday early morning. The motorcade bundled firefighters and legislation enforcement from across the Valley.

Jones started off his vocation as a comprehensive-time firefighter with Porterville Fireplace in 2017.

“Patrick was brief to make buddies with anyone in the division, and acknowledged for generally having a smile on his deal with. Patrick was usually speedy to help any of his fellow brothers or sisters on or off responsibility,” fireplace officers wrote on social media.

Jones had just started his teaching to become an Acting Engineer.

Hearth Capt. Raymond Figueroa was also killed while battling the blaze. The 35-calendar year-previous started his career with the office in 2007.

Capt. Joanne Bear of the Tulare County Hearth Office reported numerous agencies have pitched in to allow for Porterville firefighters time to grieve.

Officers explained two adolescents were noticed operating from the constructing as the flames grew. Porterville law enforcement detectives tracked down the teenagers and arrested them. They have been booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on manslaughter and arson rates.

Porterville authorities will hold a push convention to explore the investigation at 10: 00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Porterville City Council Chambers.

In the meantime, cleanup attempts go on in downtown Porterville as crews function to apparent the particles. The library was constructed in the 1950s and did not have a sprinkler system.

