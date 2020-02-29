[Enjoy Live: Trump Offers Coronavirus Update in Presser]

On Saturday at 1: 30pm President Trump will be holding a press meeting to talk about the hottest details about the coronvirus outbreak.

The United States announced soon prior to the presser its first fatality from the disorder, joining several other contaminated countries on the list where by dying has resulted. In Oregon and quite a few other places, situations have now been found in the United States that are not apparently the immediate outcome of travel overseas by the contaminated persons.

The CDC will have updates on Saturday as very well. Check out the presser stay above, courtesy of Usa Now.