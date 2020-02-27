enjoy:-mcnd-enters-the-“ice-age”-with-energetic-debut-mv

Up-to-date February 27 KST:

MCND has officially built their debut!

The Leading Media group introduced their debut mini album “into the ICE AGE” together with the songs online video for the title monitor on February 27 at six p.m. KST.

“ICE AGE” is a hip hop keep track of that expresses MCND’s self confidence and enthusiasm for their debut, and the group’s chief Castle J wrote the lyrics.

Check out out the music video clip underneath:

Authentic Posting:

MCND is producing their extended-awaited debut!

On February 26, MCND held a showcase at Indeed24 Are living Corridor in Seoul. Thanks to current health concerns bordering COVID-19, they only held a push showcase and had been unable to hold a showcase for followers. Regarding this, MCND commented that when they are let down that they simply cannot showcase their performances to followers, they consider the well being of fans as the best priority.

MCND, which stands for “Music Results in New Desire,” is Leading Media’s newest boy team consisting of the five associates Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Earn. Prior to their debut, MCND caught the public’s interest by audition plans, dance competitions, and their release of “TOP GANG.”

Huijun and Minjae participated in the survival program “The Admirer.” Huijun shared, “While collaborating, I was equipped to practice how my expressions appeared on camera, and I gained terrific suggestions from senior artists, so it was a pretty superior experience.”

Minjae also stated, “Through appearing on the software, I was equipped to perform tricky and increase on my behavior of receiving nervous on phase.”

Gain competed on “Under 19” and spoke about the knowledge, “I uncovered how to beautify the stage extra wonderfully. I went by way of the procedure of getting to be a qualified.”

Chief Castle J, who wrote lyrics for their title observe “ICE AGE,” talked about the enthusiasm and spirit they set into their debut album “into the ICE AGE,” declaring, “We expressed the confidence in our ability to freeze the environment,” also comparing their ice strategy to “treasure that does not soften.”

Also, MCND talked about the encouragement they been given from Teenager Major and UP10TION. Castle J reported, “They gave us assist by genuinely favourable terms. Lee Jin Hyuk even visited the established of our new music video clip filming to show guidance.”

On titles they want to make immediately after their debut, Earn said, “I want to wrap up this year properly, and I want people to have the impression of ‘troublemakers on stage’ and ‘kids who have fun on stage’ when they imagine of MCND.”

MCND will start off promotions with their debut stage on Mnet’s “M Countdown” pursuing the launch of their album on February 27.

Resource (1)