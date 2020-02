Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is proving his admirers appear in all styles and dimensions. The hip-hop star went on the web this week to share some epic footage of a random female turning up to his thumping “U Played” banger.

Huge Information: Moneybagg hit up his Instagram web page last night time with the must-see clip.

See this put up on Instagram Simply cannot Turn Major SPEAKER down. 😂💯🔥 #UPlayed A submit shared by Big SPEAKER (@moneybaggyo) on Feb 19, 2020 at six: 51pm PST

Ahead of You Go: In mid-January 2020, Moneybagg launched the Lil Toddler-showcased “U Played” music movie.