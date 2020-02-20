[enjoy:-monsta-x-shares-unique-times-in-films-for-tracks-off-english-language-album-“all-about-luv”]

MONSTA X shared movies for many of the tracks off their initially English-language album!

The group produced the album “All About Luv” on February 14, and they shared pleasurable video clips for several of the tracks on February 20. The video clips include at the rear of-the-scenes footage as nicely as special moments expended with fans during their performances.

Check them out down below!

“Got My Number”

“Middle of the Night”

“Who Do U Love” (featuring French Montana – will.i.am remix)

“Misbehave”

“BESIDE U” (that includes Pitbull)

“She’s the One”

“Someone’s Someone”

What is your favourite track on MONSTA X’s new album?