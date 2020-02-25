enjoy:-monsta-x-to-babysit-a-5-calendar-year-outdated-in-new-website-variety-present

MONSTA X will be commencing a new net variety show with TwoTuckGom referred to as “MONSTA X’s Working day With TwoTuckBebe.” The new show is a continuation of the group’s collaboration with TwoTuckGom. Very last calendar year, the team appeared in a website assortment present named “MONSTA X’s Dog Day.”

In the new system, the group will be babysitting a 5-year-aged boy. A new teaser exhibits the members of MONSTA X owning fun and enjoying with the boy, even though they before long locate themselves depleted of vitality. One of the associates says, “I’m likely to acquire a rapid split. This is so difficult!”

The group will also be launching several products with TwoTuckGom, to be obtainable at a flagship keep in Garosugil in Seoul, as properly as by an official on-line shop and Amazon.

“MONSTA X’s Working day With TwoTuckBebe” will be released on February 27 at 7 p.m. KST by means of TwoTuckGom’s formal YouTube channel.

