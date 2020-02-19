[enjoy-nova-twins-channel-‘kill-bill’-in-their-intense-new-video-for-‘taxi’]

Nova Twins have shared a new movie for their solitary ‘Taxi’ – enjoy it down below.

The video clip, which normally takes position in a sci-fi globe and channels the likes of Eliminate Invoice, will come from a keep track of off the pair’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Who Are The Girls?’

Go through mire: Less than The Radar: Nova Twins – ‘We’re A 21st Century Band’

“We really experienced an strategy for the tunes movie in mind as we wrote the music alone,” the pair – Amy Really like and Ga South – claimed of the new movie.

“The idea arrived from this pink Cadillac in our space that we saved viewing. We imagined ourselves riding round in it, as taxi-driving strike-ladies, centered in a sci-fi world encouraged by all of the motion movies we love, like Destroy Monthly bill, Sin City, Blade Runner and The Matrix.”

View the ‘Taxi’ movie under.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/f3wehXImS50?feature=oembed" title="Nova Twins - Taxi (Official Music Video)" width="696"></noscript>

‘Who Are The Girls?’ arrives out on February 28, and the band say the album is “dedicated to all the men and women who are fantastically numerous and making their have lanes.

“The title is ironic, as there is minor representation of diversity at the demonstrates we play and there was not any to see when we were increasing up,” they continue on.

“Our audience have been our most important supporters, encouraging the creative imagination and suggestions driving the album. It’s incredible to ultimately be ready to translate our are living seem on to an LP, so that everybody who would like to can be part of in the insanity!”

In a 2016 Below The Radar job interview with NME, Nova Twins reported they “don’t phone ourselves rock or grime. “It’s the 21st century, everyone’s mutating now.”