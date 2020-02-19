[Enjoy OZZY OSBOURNE Participate in ‘What’s In The Box?’ With FaZe Clan]

In the latest “What is actually In The Box” challenge series, gaming leisure and e-sporting activities corporation FaZe Clan has teamed up with the legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne for a further entertaining episode featuring comical times with Ozzy, his relatives and customers of the FaZe Clan group. Obtaining garnered about a few million sights in past episodes, the FaZe Clan staff was welcomed by Ozzy and Sharon to their home to movie this particular set up of the sequence.

Ozzy, who drops his new album, “Standard Gentleman”, this Friday, is gifted a custom-made FaZe Clan Box and official workforce jersey to kick off the festivities. Together with Sharon and a couple of the FaZe crew associates FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt and more, they all take part in the box problem with snakes, a hedgehog, pet, turtle, bugs and far more.

The entire video can be identified beneath.

FaZe Clan, the chief in competitive esports and pop-gaming leisure, is recognized for its roster of 85 influential gaming personalities lively across digital written content and streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Mixer, Twitch, Instagram and Twitter.