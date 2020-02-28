[Enjoy OZZY OSBOURNE’s New eight-Bit ‘Legends Of Ozzy’ Movie Recreation]

Ozzy Osbourne has released a new eight-little bit video clip activity, Legend Of Ozzy, which you can perform on the web.

In the video game, you enjoy as a two-D, winged Ozzy avatar as you acquire the blood to endure extended although you use the arrows to steer clear of monsters — wolves, devils and evil eyes.

Ozzy‘s new album, “Normal Gentleman”, serves as the soundtrack for the video game, which can be found at LegendOfOzzy.com.

As beforehand documented, 3 tunes from “Regular Guy” are among the this week’s 40 most-performed tunes at American energetic rock radio — the first time in eight decades that an artist has realized such a feat.

This week’s Mainstream Rock National Airplay chart— a Nielsen BDS-rated tally of the genre’s most often played music in the energetic rock structure — sees Osbourne‘s duet with Elton John, the title keep track of of the new album, debut at No. 34. It joins “Straight To Hell”, which drops two places this week to No. 18, and “Under The Graveyard”, which also drops two spots to No. 7. The latter track just lately put in 6 weeks atop the chart.

“Ordinary Guy” was launched on February 21. The disc was made by Andrew Watt, who has also created Put up Malone and introduced the two artists jointly on two of the LP’s tracks. Watt also played guitar on Ozzy‘s new LP, co-writing and performing the music with GUNS N’ ROSES bassist Duff McKagan and Red Incredibly hot CHILI PEPPERS drummer Chad Smith.