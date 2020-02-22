[Enjoy: Pink Velvet’s Irene Shares Fierce Dance Address To Beyoncé’s “Naughty Girl”]

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
[enjoy:-pink-velvet’s-irene-shares-fierce-dance-address-to-beyonce’s-“naughty-girl”]

Red Velvet’s Irene not too long ago gifted enthusiasts with a new dance deal with!

On February 22, she uploaded a movie of herself dancing to Beyoncé’s “Naughty Girl” on her own Instagram. In the clip, she showcases a dancing design and style that is diverse from Red Velvet’s common choreography.

Check it out beneath!

Crimson Velvet’s previous comeback was in December with “The ReVe Competition: Finale” and title track “Psycho,” which carries on to chart higher domestically and overseas. Pink Velvet also voiced figures in the impending DreamWorks animation film “Trolls: World Tour,” which is slated for launch in April.

