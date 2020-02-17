[enjoy:-president-trump-kicks-off-daytona-500,-presidential-limo-can-take-a-lap]

President Donald Trump is in Florida nowadays for the Daytona 500, serving in the purpose of grand marshal for today’s big race.

The president stood with Initial Girl Melania Trump as he claimed, “Daytona Intercontinental Speedway, we love our nation, and it’s really an honor to be with all of you at the excellent American race. Gentlemen, start your engines!”

Minutes later on, the presidential limo (“The Beast”) took a lap close to the Speedway.

You can observe clips over, by means of Fox.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]