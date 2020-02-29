[Enjoy: Roddy Ricch Lives Out All Varieties Of Epic Times In New THE BOX Video clip]

By
Kay Koch
-
[enjoy:-roddy-ricch-lives-out-all-varieties-of-epic-times-in-new-the-box-video-clip]

West Coastline rapper Roddy Ricch has last but not least, at last, ultimately appear by way of on a highly-predicted new “The Box” movie premiere. Months after releasing the infectious solitary and topping the Billboard Scorching 100 chart, the California indigenous has delivered its visible remedy.

Huge Details: On Friday, Roddy launched his cinematic-seeking audio video.

Just before You Go: Roddy designed confident to plug the have to-see visual across his social media pages.

Check out this post on Instagram

the box new music movie out now #delinquent

A write-up shared by @ roddyricch on