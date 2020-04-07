Enjoy Shinedown’s Zach Myers Conduct ‘Use Me’ As Tribute To Bill Withers

SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers has paid out tribute to singer-songwriter Bill Withers, who died a week ago from coronary heart issues. He was 81 many years outdated.

Earlier right now, the SHINEDOWN social media shared a online video of Myers doing his acoustic rendition of Withers‘s tune “Use Me” at house in Memphis.

Myers stated in a assertion accompanying the clip: “This was a person of the first songs I at any time performed on phase… Invoice Withers was a staple for me escalating up and in adulthood. He will be sorely skipped.”

Withers was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015. He received a Grammy Award for “Greatest R&B Track” in 1972 for “Ain’t No Sunshine”. That identical calendar year, “Lean On Me” went to No. 1 on the R&B chart.

Withers‘s new music has been included by BLACKSTREET, Will Smith, BLACK EYED PEAS Twista and several others artists.

On Friday, Sammy Hagar shared a video of him undertaking an acoustic version of “Ain’t No Sunshine” as a tribute to Withers. More than the weekend, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix followed with his a cappella rendition of “Lean On Me”.

Also mourning Monthly bill‘s demise was Lenny Kravitz, who tweeted: “Rest in electricity Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and overall expression gave us really like, hope, and power. My soul normally has & normally will be comprehensive of your new music. Your humility displayed & depth of your electricity as you carried us all to a better put. You might be nevertheless & normally will be Bill.”



