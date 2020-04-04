Enjoy the game world you Eurogamernet

It’s a famous story, but good. When Robert Louis Stevenson was writing Treasure Island, he started by drawing a map – the map of the island itself. One of the characters – I think it was Claire Herman and if you go a bit farther from this piece, you should want to read her savvy and generous book on Stevenson – that makes the map look a bit like Scotland. Anyway, he draws a map and then writes a book, sometimes the map actually guides the story. The land was sacred and the words were sitting on it. Stevenson!

Then he sends the map to his publisher and he gets lost in the post. He had to go back to the text and pull the map back from the book and remove another version. He’s done a great job, obviously – the rest of us have only ever seen his copy. But still: “Anyway, it’s never been Treasure Island for me.”

I think about this story almost daily at the moment, and not just because of Stevenson I’m getting dizzy. Because every day I log in to Animal Crossing and I go around and I weed – Stevenson loved weeding and occasionally writing about weeds – and I popped the ball and I found Gulliver’s phone part for him and sent him on his way. And all the time Animal Crossing reminds me of Treasure Island. I love playing with a camera that is higher than me, and everything needs attention. It’s a classic Animal Crossing view, and as much as I love the rolling drum aspect of later games that you can see the sky above and the stars at night, it still feels like the right way to play it. The landscape around me is basically a map. Like Stevenson, I was really excited to see something down on this terrain. I love games with such an approach: top-down games!

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9bajYyXvkw (/ embedded)

This was the first game I remember – wait! – Treasure Island, a version of the home computer in the 1980s. I remember you running around the island, dealing with pirates and lobbying cutlets. The world looked somewhat like a map. There were hills and rocks, and I think maybe X’s. No matter, you were playing a map instead of a book story.

Now when I think of a top-down game, I usually think of Zelda, for the very first time. There is something magical about this game, and to me it is very much wrapped up the way you see it, at the top of the link, the landscape is spreading everywhere and – I love it – each screen is a different part of Hyrule.

Last night I asked some game writer friends on WhatsApp what this set-up is, every download game where each screen is a separate part of the grid. Grid games? Flip-screen game? No answer really does do it justice. They feel like picture games to me, because they are fixed by coordinates, of course, but they also have the same rigidity as the map – each square is permanently enclosed in the same surrounding squares: the ink and compass feel is something, and if you walk out of your home three curtains always mount. There will be. (Except, of course, when designers play with such precision and fall into the trap of confusing, logic-breaking space like Zelda’s eternal forest).

Another famous origin story about the creation of Zelda – another great origin story – Miyamoto was opening and closing the drawer of his desk, watching everyone and imagining a separate garden there. So this was not just a map inspired by the game, like Treasure Island, but a fantasy landscape that inspired Miyamoto to create a game that effectively works as a map of his own.

No problem. There is something amazing about these top-down games. In fact this is my favorite way to play the game. I feel like I’m playing landscape, exploring my work, understanding how things fit together, and finally – and we’re back to Animal Crossing – to find a way to make the whole place a kind of home.