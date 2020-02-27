enjoy-the-hilarious-second-liverpool-defender-virgil-van-dijk-rejects-west-ham-participant-tomas-soucek’s-request-to-swap-shirts

Tomas Soucek was still left visibly gutted following West Ham’s defeat to Liverpool on Monday night but it was not automatically to do with the final result.

The Hammers were narrowly crushed 3-two by the Leading League champions-elect on Monday night time in a match where by Liverpool had been designed to sweat.

YouTube | LiverpoolFC Soucek approached Van Dijk in the tunnel at Anfield wherever West Ham practically denied Liverpool an 18th successive league earn

Getty Photographs – Getty Soucek and West Ham pushed Liverpool all the way, but misplaced 3-2 despite being 2-1 up at Anfield

The visitors, who are in the relegation zone, pushed them all the way and have been two-one up in the next fifty percent many thanks to plans from Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals.

But strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ensured Jurgen Klopp’s adult men would get the three points.

Soucek played properly but his night time arrived to an abrupt conclude in the 47th moment as he went off injured but it was not even the damage that upset him.

After the activity concluded, the midfielder caught up with Liverpool’s star defender Virgil van Dijk and requested him if he wished to swap shirts.

However, Van Dijk declined Soucek’s ask for as he had previously arranged to swap with Fornals.

And substantially like Bart catching Ralph Wiggum’s heart break on television, Liverpool’s ‘Inside Anfield’ collection caught the moment Soucek’s goals have been shattered.

You can see the second from 12: 10 of the clip.

Upcoming up for the Hammers is a must-earn household match towards Southampton on Saturday, which you can pay attention to Reside on talkSPORT two, kick-off 3pm.

A acquire for The Reds will see them surpass Manchester City’s history of 18 successive Premier League wins and go a stage nearer to a initial title gain given that 1990.

Liverpool require 4 much more wins to grow to be the new champions of England and can do it on 21 March towards Crystal Palace.

However, if the Reds conquer Chelsea in the FA Cup upcoming 7 days, then the Palace clash will have to be rescheduled, that means the likelihood will roll above into their up coming league fixture. This is at reigning champions Person City and the league leaders would have to have just a stage offered equally Liverpool and Male City gain their video games prior to that clash of the titans.

West Ham, now in the bottom three, have a really challenging operate of fixtures as they face Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea in their following four Leading League clashes.