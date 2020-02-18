[enjoy-the-trippy-animated-video-for-king-krule’s-new-track-‘cellular’]

King Krule has introduced his most up-to-date music ‘Cellular’ alongside with an accompanying animated movie — verify out the trippy clip down below.

Krule, AKA Archy Marshall, will release his most recent album ‘Man Alive!’ on Friday (February 21), which follows on from 2017’s ‘The Ooz’.

‘Cellular’, which is the opening monitor on ‘Man Alive!’, has been introduced right now (February 18) and is accompanied by a Jamie Wolfe (Gucci, Rick & Morty)-developed video, which you can see down below.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7TdSPFLRMN4?feature=oembed" title="King Krule - Cellular" width="696"></noscript>

‘Cellular’ follows on from the two prior ‘Man Alive!’ singles ‘(Do not Enable The Dragon) Draag On’ and ‘Alone, Omen 3’.

A King Krule tour is planned in Europe and the British isles in March, though a trio of album launch reveals in Kingston, Bristol and Leeds will just take spot about the next 7 days. You can see his approaching stay dates beneath.

February



20 – New Slang, Kingston, Priszm (Guy Alive! Album Launch Clearly show)



21 – Tough Trade, Bristol, SWX (Gentleman Alive! Album Start Present)



24 – Crash, Beckett College, Leeds (Guy Alive! Album Launch Show)

March



3 – Brussels, A.B



4 – Paris, L’Olympia



5 – Amsterdam, Melkweg



seven – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen



eight – Berlin, Columbiahalle



19 – Dublin, Olympia



21 – Glasgow, Barrowland



22 – Manchester, Albert Corridor



24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton



25 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

King Krule is between the headliners at this year’s End Of The Road Competition, with the likes of Angel Olsen and Pixies also topping the bill.