enjoy:-the-wrestle-is-real-for-the-cast-of-“kingdom”-in-most-important-teaser-for-season-2

Put together yourselves for a Joseon-design bloodbath–“Kingdom” has unveiled its most important teaser trailer for the next year on Netflix!

“Kingdom” is a zombie sageuk that normally takes area for the duration of the Joseon dynasty. The tale follows the bloody battle of crown prince Lee Chang (Joo Ji Hoon), who finds himself not able to have faith in anyone amidst the rising greed of his household for the throne.

The new teaser highlights all of the key characters’ unique aims, all the though amping up the stress of the zombie plague. Most popular, of system, is the wrestle of Lee Chang, who aims to reclaim his throne and place an close to the plague once and for all. We see him proclaim in the darkish of night time in advance of a team of gathered males, “I will reclaim my rightful spot. Are you with me?” Later in in the trailer we see him storm the palace and desire the sitting down queen (Kim Hye Joon) to stage down from the throne. She merely smirks at him.

We also see the professional medical assistant Search engine optimisation Bi (Bae Doona) doing the job by candlelight with a selection of herbs. She says, “No issue how gruesome the sickness, there is constantly a way to deal with it.”

In the meantime, the greedy minister and father to the queen, Jo Hak Joo (Ryu Seung Ryong) lament, “This is not the country I intended to make.”

View the total trailer under!

The next season of “Kingdom” will drop on Netflix on March 13 in 190 nations around the world all around the entire world. Are you completely ready?

Resource (one)