[Enjoy Trailer For ‘Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm’ About Famous Studio Made use of By Hurry, QUEEN, BLACK SABBATH And JUDAS PRIEST]

“Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm”, the new documentary about the famous studio in which typical albums by Hurry, QUEEN, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD and SEPULTURA have been recorded, will premiere at SXSW (South By Southwest) on March 16.

The documentary, directed by Hannah Berryman, is the not likely tale of how two Welsh farming brothers turned their dairy farm into a person of the most effective recording studios of all time, producing 4 a long time of legendary rock new music.

Fifty yrs back, deep in the Welsh countryside, brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward had been commencing out in the household dairy farming enterprise. But they yearned to do something different — they desired to make audio. So they designed a studio in the attic of their farmhouse and begun recording with their good friends.

Kingsley‘s new wife, Ann, left her occupation in the regional lender to do the textbooks, and they ongoing farming all the when. Animals ended up kicked out of barns and musicians were being moved into Nan’s spare bedroom. Inadvertently, they’d released the world’s first impartial household recording studio: Rockfield.

Among the the albums that were being recorded at Rockfield are QUEEN‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Hurry‘s “A Farewell To Kings” and “Hemispheres”, JUDAS PRIEST‘s “Sad Wings Of Destiny”, MOTÖRHEAD‘s “On Parole” and BLACK SABBATH‘s “Dehumanizer”. Robert Plant, Iggy Pop, Uncomplicated MINDS, THE STONE ROSES, OASIS, COLDPLAY and more have also manufactured new music and mayhem at Rockfield above the a long time. This is their tale of rock and roll goals intertwined with a family members business’s battle for survival in the facial area of an at any time-transforming new music landscape.

The official trailer, which can be noticed under, features an look from Ozzy Osbourne, who recorded some of BLACK SABBATH‘s earliest demos at the facility.

“Just to go from Birmingham to Monmouth was an adventure,” he explained. “You you should not have an understanding of, we would under no circumstances been in a studio, we’d never been on a farm.”