It is not a hoax, it is not a desire High faculty veteran Tyler cameron is actually arranging a clearly show about architecture of pet dog properties termed Barkitecture and there is a trailer to verify it.

In the online video underneath, the truth star, who serves as a typical contractor in the application, and interior designer Delia Kenza take it to the process of building "custom dog properties with bombs,quot. The series, which launches in Quibi in April, "captures the life of folks who appreciate pet dogs and obsessed with canines that give their beloved fur toddlers the most ridiculously extravagant pet dog properties imaginable."

%MINIFYHTMLb55c392956b7d8996de071c2eb8fd55113% %MINIFYHTMLb55c392956b7d8996de071c2eb8fd55114%

The features of the trailer The serious housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards evidently impressed with the extravagant piece in your property. "That is awesome," she says.