Enjoy: VERIVERY Groups Up With Boy or girl Dancer Na Ha Eun To Deal with BTS’s “Fire” On “Immortal Songs”

On March 21, KBS’s “Immortal Songs” aired a “child prodigy” unique in which musicians teamed up with gifted youngsters to deal with an array of music.

Performers integrated musical actress Kim So Hyun and musical prodigy Ahn So Myung (who beat 600:1 odds to earn the element in the musical “Matilda”), MONNI and guitar prodigy Yang Tae Hwan, Park Sang Chul and trot prodigy Hong Jan Eom, Nam Sang Il and gukak (Korean classic new music) prodigy Kim Tae Yeon, VERIVERY and dance prodigy Na Ha Eun, and “all-about entertainer” prodigy Asia Lee Campbell and N.Flying’s Yoo Hwe Seung.

Na Ha Eun, born in 2009, is a youngster YouTuber who rose to fame by means of her dance handles of popular K-pop songs. She has appeared on Tv displays like “K-Pop Star,” conclude-of-12 months awards reveals like the Melon Audio Awards, and songs movies like Block B’s “Shall We Dance.”

Ahead of their performance commenced, Na Ha Eun carried out a quick deal with medley of PENTAGON’s “Dr. BeBe” ahead of dancing with VERIVERY to their tune “Tag Tag Tag.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=V6Z59OV3Lyk

In the pre-demonstrate job interview, VERIVERY shared that Na Ha Eun experienced a lot of admirers even amid idols. Na Ha Eun shared that her potential dream was to come to be a choreographer. She claimed, “I want to make people today sense awed and joyful via dance.”

VERIVERY and Na Ha Eun chose to go over the tune “Fire” by BTS. Na Ha Eun claimed, “It’s a impressive song with a quick rhythm that receives speedier as it goes on, so it’s hard. But I actually savored it.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=IP7ahrT7p8E

The ultimate episode was won by Nam Sang Il and Kim Tae Yeon, who beat out a few other performers to get residence the trophy.

