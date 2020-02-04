Enjoy your caucuses Democrats, Trump takes Iowa

Democrats struggling to be the first to leave the gate in Iowa face a sobering reality now that the caucuses are over: they are likely to lose the state in November.

Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton with nearly 10 points in Iowa in the 2016 elections, and the president drew nearly 10,000 supporters there during a campaign visit last week. The public could easily compete with those who turned up for democrat Bernie Sanders.

Although democrats made some profit in the 2018 mid-term elections, some party leaders and strategists consider the Hawkeye state to be predominantly red in 2020.

Much of Iowa remains white and rural – the foundation for the Trump campaign.

Trump’s huge rally last week underlined the support he enjoys in the Heartland, an enormous strip of America that the Democrats have largely left.

There is a chance that Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or whoever wins the 2020 nomination may not even be back in the Hawkeye state to campaign in general and give the state to Trump.

It is a reality that the media sometimes forgets when they breathlessly report on the huge, enthusiastic crowds that the Democrats drew during the campaign.

“Joe recently had a crowd so small that they set up a round table,” Trump said at his meeting in Des Moines.

Ultraliberal activists dominate the Democratic Party in Iowa, which is why Sanders was generally regarded as the favorite course to the caucus night.

But they are only a small part of the Iowa electorate. Most Iowans do not bother to appear before the caucuses, a fact that is usually not mentioned by the media about the event.

Trump is ready to win the six Iowa presidential elections in November, regardless of who gets the nomination on the Democratic side.

The reverse is true in the next game in New Hampshire, which has become bluer and bluer in the last few elections.

But Trump still doesn’t give in to the Granite State and will stop there next week on the eve – a deliberate, intimate move that he knows will drive the Democrats crazy.